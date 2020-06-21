Aberdeen raise £5m to combat £10m coronavirus hit, says Dave Cormack

Aberdeen's players - pictured last season - have now returned to training

Aberdeen have covered half an estimated income hit of £10m through cost savings and fundraising, says chairman Dave Cormack.

On Thursday, the Scottish Premiership club said they had began talks over wage cuts with players and staff.

Cormack said they had budgeted for fans returning to games in September, but now face the prospect of limited crowds until the new year.

"Football success and protecting jobs a priority," he tweeted.

In a statement earlier in the week, Cormack said cost-cutting action was needed to safeguard jobs, protect lower-paid employees and support the club's community projects.

'It hinges on wage cuts' - analysis

BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound presenter Richard Gordon

They're talking about the highest earners taking a temporary cut equivalent to about 15-20%. They had deferrals already in place, and they're going to be paid in full next May. But this is a cut that will last for whatever period of time is agreed.

I think they're hoping to get that black hole of losses down from £10 to nearer £4m, and it would appear it hinges on wage cuts. They're hoping to make no redundancies at all, and it would not affect any employee earning less than £30,000 a year.