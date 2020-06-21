Manchester United: Wales teenager Carrie Jones joins club's academy

Carrie Jones
Carrie Jones captained Wales at under-17s level

Wales midfielder Carrie Jones, the teenager who made her international debut as a 15-year old, is joining Manchester United's academy.

The Newtown High School pupil will join United's under-23 squad for next season now that she has finished her GCSEs.

Her family described the move as "a great opportunity" for "excited" Jones.

The 16-year old made her debut for Wales before she was eligible to play senior club football, having spent this season playing for Cardiff City.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC