Bournemouth v Crystal Palace live on BBC attracts peak TV audience of 3.9 million

The first Premier League game to be broadcast on the BBC attracted a peak television audience of 3.9 million.

Crystal Palace's 2-0 victory at Bournemouth on Saturday night was the first top-flight English league match to be shown on the BBC since 1988.

The coverage drew almost 700,000 live programme requests on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

The return of Match of the Day to its Saturday BBC One slot pulled in a peak television audience of 2.7 million.