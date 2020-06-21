Glasgow City: Club get 'reassuring information' about missing Clare Shine

Clare Shine rejoined Glasgow City in 2019

Glasgow City say they have "reassuring information" about Clare Shine's whereabouts, after the Irish forward went missing since early on Sunday.

City said everyone who helped track Shine down made "such a difference".

The SWPL champions previously said the 25-year-old was last seen in Roslin at 09:30 BST, but "could have travelled anywhere".

Shine first joined the Scottish side in 2015 and returned last year after a two-year stint with Cork City.

She scored twice as City beat Hibernian in last season's Scottish Cup final.