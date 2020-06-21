Robbie Neilson: Hearts want Dundee Utd boss to replace Daniel Stendel

Robbie Neilson returned to Tynecastle as Dundee United boss in a League Cup tie last year

Hearts are poised to bring Dundee United head coach Robbie Neilson back to the club to replace Daniel Stendel.

Talks are at an advanced stage and a deal could be confirmed in the next few hours.

Neilson, 39, led United to the Scottish Championship title this term, having done the same with the Tynecastle club in 2015 before leaving for MK Dons.

Earlier this week, Hearts asked for United's promotion to be scrapped after legally challenging their relegation.

The Edinburgh outfit, along with Partick Thistle, filed a petition at the Court of Session on Wednesday.

Now they seem set to take United's head coach, a week after the Tannadice club began pre-season preparations for their first top-flight campaign since 2016.

Owner Ann Budge confirmed last month that Stendel is "technically out of contract" but is still officially the Hearts manager.

The former Barnsley boss was appointed in November after Craig Levein was sacked and won five of his 17 matches in charge and secured a place in the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

However, Hearts were bottom of Premiership when the season was ended and face demotion.

Former Hearts and United defender Neilson started his coaching career at Tynecastle as head coach in 2014, shortly after the club had been relegated and come out of administration.

Working under then director of football Levein, Neilson won 62 of his 106 games in charge and follow up that Championship title win with a third-placed finish in the top flight.

Hearts were second the following season when he left for a 13-month spell in charge of MK Dons, before joining United in 2018.

His first campaign ended in Premiership play-off final defeat at the hands of St Mirren, but United were 14 points clear with eight games to play when this season was curtailed.