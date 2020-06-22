Jonny Hayes: Winger agrees deal to rejoin Aberdeen

Jonny Hayes spent five years at Aberdeen before joining Celtic in 2017

Jonny Hayes is to return to Aberdeen after agreeing a deal to become the club's first summer signing.

The Irish winger, 32, was also a target for Dundee United following his release by Scottish Premiership rivals Celtic.

However, he has opted to rejoin Aberdeen where he scored 29 goals in 206 appearances, and helped the club to League Cup success in 2014, before moving to Parkhead three years ago.

He is expected to sign at Pittodrie this week, subject to a medical.

Hayes' arrival comes despite Aberdeen losing around £5m amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The club are "burning through" £1m per month, according to chairman Dave Cormack, and have begun talks with players, management and staff over temporary wage cuts.