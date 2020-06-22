Scottish government 'considering proposals' on return to contact training
The Scottish government is "considering proposals" to allow contact training before the planned resumption of the Scottish Premiership on 1 August.
Professional sport can resume from Monday behind closed doors.
However, training is still restricted to small groups with social distancing measures in place.
A government spokesperson said starting contact training is "subject to ministerial approval".
Sports bodies must submit "detailed public health plans".
"We are aware football has set a provisional resumption date of August 1 and we are currently considering proposals to allow contact training to resume before then with supporting public health measures," the spokesperson added.