Sheffield United confident Dean Henderson's loan will be extended

Henderson is contracted to Manchester United until 2022

Sheffield United are confident of extending goalkeeper Dean Henderson's loan from Manchester United to cover the remainder of the elongated season.

Henderson, 23, who helped the Blades to secure promotion last season, is only contracted until 30 June.

Blades boss Chris Wilder has spoken to United counterpart Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about prolonging the Englishman's stay.

"Ole was fine with extending his loan, hopefully that will get signed off before the deadline," Wilder said.

"I appreciate Ole's help on that one. Dean has been great for us and we have been great for Dean. I believe it's now just administration with the two clubs."

Under the terms of his loan, Henderson is ineligible to play against his parent club when the Blades travel to Old Trafford on Wednesday evening, with Simon Moore or Michael Verrips set to replace him.

Manchester United's first-choice goalkeeper David de Gea was heavily criticised for a mistake against Tottenham in last week's 1-1 draw in north London.

The 2019-20 Premier League season is scheduled to finish on 26 July.