Matteo Guendouzi: Arsenal midfielder will face no FA action over Brighton clash

Arsenal players need to learn humility - Maupay

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi will not face any action from the Football Association over a clash with Brighton forward Neal Maupay.

The Frenchman had to be pulled away from Maupay during a confrontation between both sets of players after Brighton's 2-1 home win on Saturday.

Guendouzi's conduct, though not seen by officials at the stadium, was reviewed by the video assistant referee.

Both clubs have been warned and reminded of their responsibilities.

During the first half on Saturday, Gunners keeper Bernd Leno landed awkwardly after being nudged by Maupay and had to be carried off on a stretcher.