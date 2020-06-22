Jan Vertonghen: Tottenham defender signs extension until end of season

Jan Vertonghen has made 228 Premier League appearances for Tottenham

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen has signed a contract extension until the end of the season.

The 33-year-old Belgium international's previous deal had been set to expire on 30 June.

Vertonghen joined Spurs from Ajax in 2012 and said in April that several clubs had "come forward with serious proposals".

Dutch goalkeeper Michel Vorm, 36, has also agreed to extend his stay with the London club.

Tottenham's final game of the current season, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is against Crystal Palace on 26 July.

Spurs players who are currently out on loan, including England international Danny Rose at Newcastle, will remain so until the end of their respective 2019-20 campaigns.