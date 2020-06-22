SPFL Leagues One and Two keen on October restart with 27 games

Teams in Leagues One and Two must tell the SPFL by Friday when they can begin to play

Scottish League One and Two clubs have indicated their desire for a shortened season starting in October.

Championship clubs voted a week ago to kick off a 27-game season - nine fewer than normal - in mid-October.

At divisional meetings on Monday, teams in the SPFL's bottom two tiers stated a similar aim.

The clubs have until Friday to formally say when they can get the new campaign under way, with restarts in August, October and January among the options.

The SPFL has asked clubs to say if they have an alternative proposal or a plan to "hibernate" for the full campaign.

The latter may be an option for clubs who could not cope with the double financial strain of Covid-19 testing and playing games behind closed doors, but it is hoped that the outlook will improve over the coming months.

For any change to the structure of the season in the bottom two tiers, 15 of the 20 clubs would have to vote in favour in a directors' resolution.