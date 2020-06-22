Hibs chairman says club will try to make signings despite cuts

Ron Gordon's ambitious plans for Hibs are "on pause" due to the financial strain of Covid-19

Hibernian will look to sign new players for next season despite needing to cut costs, says chairman Ronald Gordon.

The club is consulting players and staff over wage reductions, with salary deferrals already in place.

Gordon confirmed the club's youth academy is "on pause for now" along with other projects, and that the first team is the priority.

"Wherever we see opportunities to improve the team, I think we're going to take them," he told Hibs TV.

"We need to have our costs in the right place and reduce our operating budget to something that is reasonable and can help us manage through the difficult financial time.

"But we're still a football club and we need to compete and continue to look at ways in which we can improve our team and do all those initiatives and make moves which are going to help us be better."

Gordon says Hibs "are in reasonable shape under the circumstances" as he predicted a 50% drop in income next season, which is due to start behind closed doors on 1 August.

He praised supporters for rallying round the club and added that 8,700 season tickets have been sold for the new campaign.