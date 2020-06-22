Daniel Stendel: German's exit as Hearts manager confirmed

Hearts owner Ann Budge says Daniel Stendel made a "big impact" during his short tenure

Hearts have confirmed the departure of manager Daniel Stendel - a day after replacing him with Robbie Neilson.

Stendel took charge in November and won five of his 17 games as Hearts finished bottom of the curtailed Premiership and reached the Scottish Cup semi-final, which is yet to be played.

The German's assistants, Jorg Sievers and Dale Tonge, have also left.

Hearts owner Ann Budge, who is legally challenging the club's relegation, said Neilson will begin work on 1 July.

In a club statement, Budge added: "I want to thank Daniel very sincerely for his fantastic support and leadership during his short spell with us.

"He made a big impact on our operation and we are much better for having had his services. Had it not been for Covid-19 and its impact, I have no doubt that Daniel would have had a very successful and enjoyable time here at Hearts."

Former Barnsley boss Stendel had a clause in his contract allowing either him or the club to terminate the agreement in the event of relegation.

Budge, meanwhile, acknowledged Neilson's arrival from Championship winners Dundee United had "taken everyone somewhat by surprise" after she had prioritised the arrival of a sporting director.