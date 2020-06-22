Newport County confirm Jamille Matt and Scot Bennett among departures

Forward Jamille Matt scored 26 goals in 97 appearances for Newport

Newport County have confirmed the departures of their out-of-contract players including forward Jamille Matt and defender Scot Bennett.

The League Two side said they had "not made any offers to our out-of-contract squad" due to the financial uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Defender Jay Foulston, plus forwards Dominic Poleon and Momodou Touray have also left Rodney Parade.

Mark O'Brien had already announced his retirement with a heart problem.

Matt, 30, joined Newport in June 2018 after being released by Blackpool and scored 20 goals in his first campaign, forming a strong partnership with Padraig Amond. Last season he scored six goals.

Bennett, 29, made 133 League appearances for the club since joining in the summer of 2016 from Notts County. He was part of the club's 'Great Escape' from relegation and played in last season's 1-0 League Two play-off final defeat against Tranmere, at Wembley.

League Two clubs opted to curtail the regular season earlier this month, with County finishing 15th.