Orlando Pride: Marta's club withdraws from tournament after six positive tests

Marta, the first footballer of either gender to score at five World Cups, plays for Orlando Pride

Orlando Pride have withdrawn from the NWSL Challenge Cup after six of their players tested positive for Covid-19.

Pride, whose squad includes six-time world player of the year Marta and a host of US internationals, were due to compete in the nine-team tournament, starting on 27 July in Utah.

The NWSL is set to be the first league to resume following the coronavirus ,which halted sport in March.

"This was obviously a difficult and disappointing outcome," said the club.

"However this is a decision that was made in order to protect the health of all involved in the Challenge Cup."

Pride are coached by former Birmingham City manager Marc Skinner while the squad includes USA internationals Alex Morgan, Ali Krieger and Sydney Leroux, along with Scottish striker Claire Emslie.