Portsmouth: Ross McCrorie and Cameron McGeehan extend loans

Ross McCrorie was sent off in his first game for Pompey in August

Portsmouth have extended loan deals for Ross McCrorie and Cameron McGeehan, making them available for next month's League One play-offs.

Rangers midfielder McCrorie, 22, was one of five Pompey players who tested positive for coronavirus in March.

He has been on a season-long loan at Fratton Park, making 22 appearances in all competitions.

McGeehan, 25, joined in January on loan from Barnsley, scoring twice in 15 appearances.

Portsmouth face Oxford United in the League One play-off semi-finals after the regular season was curtailed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The first leg will take place at Fratton Park on Friday, 3 July at 17:30 BST with the return leg at Oxford’s Kassam Stadium on Monday, 6 July at 17:00 BST.

The League One play-off final will take place at Wembley Stadium on Monday, 13 July.