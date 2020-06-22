Gavin Strachan: Scot joins Celtic as first-team coach

Gavin Strachan was Darren Ferguson's assistant manager at Doncaster and Peterborough

New first-team coach Gavin Strachan is a "brilliant appointment" for Celtic, says manager Neil Lennon.

The 41-year-old - son of former Celtic and Scotland manager Gordon Strachan - has spent the last 17 months as Peterborough United assistant manager.

Strachan replaces Damien Duff on the coaching staff prior to the Scottish champions' pursuit of a 10th successive title next season.

"This really is an opportunity I could simply not turn down," said Strachan.

"Neil and John Kennedy have been massive figures in the club's nine-in-a-row journey and it will be fantastic to be part of such a great management team."

Strachan served as Darren Ferguson's assistant at both Peterborough and Doncaster Rovers after a playing career that included eight Scotland Under-21 caps and loan spells at Dundee and Motherwell.

"We had a number of options for the role but Gavin was the outstanding candidate," said Lennon.

"He is a really talented, experienced, hard working and respected coach and I know he has the right qualities to make a great contribution to the club."