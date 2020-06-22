Jak Alnwick: Goalkeeper joins St Mirren on two-year deal

Jak Alnwick struggled for first-team action at Rangers

Goalkeeper Jak Alnwick says he has "unfinished business" in the Scottish Premiership after joining St Mirren following his release from Rangers.

Alnwick, who has signed a two-year deal with the Paisley club, made just 11 appearances in three-and-a-half years as back-up keeper at Ibrox.

The 27-year-old spent the last two seasons on loan at Scunthrope United and Blackpool respectively.

"The gaffer didn't need to sell it too much," said Alnwick.

"I knew straight away after speaking to him it was going to be the right move.

"I feel I have some unfinished business here. I looked at my time at Rangers and I didn't really play many games up here, but it's a league I felt I could do well in and it's time for me to show what I can do."

Manager Jim Goodwin says Alnwick is "a very able replacement" for Czech goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky, who left the club earlier this month.

The Englishman is St Mirren's second signing this summer after defender Richard Tait arrived from top-flight rivals Motherwell.