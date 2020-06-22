Jordan Bowery: Mansfield to sign MK Dons striker

Jordan Bowery played 22 games for Aston Villa between 2012 and 2014

League Two side Mansfield Town have agreed a deal to sign striker Jordan Bowery from League One club MK Dons.

The 28-year-old scored two goals in 22 appearances in all competitions this season after joining the Dons from Crewe last summer.

The terms of the transfer and the length of Bowery's contract at One Call Stadium are undisclosed.

The move will be officially ratified on 1 August once the summer transfer window opens.

“As a frontman, Jordan is a real handful and has the attributes of what we are looking for," Stags boss Graham Coughlan told the club website.

"He is big, strong and quick and his link-up play and creativity are excellent.“

Former Chesterfield trainee Bowery has previously had spells at Aston Villa, Rotherham United and Oxford United.