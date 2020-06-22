Man City: Pep Guardiola says no need to buy a David Silva replacement because of Phil Foden

Foden has scored in both of City's games since the Premier League season restarted

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says having Phil Foden in his squad means he does not need to buy a replacement for David Silva this summer.

Spanish playmaker Silva, 34, will leave City at the end of the season after a stellar decade at the club.

Foden, 20, has struggled to get game time in the Premier League but sparkled in Monday's 5-0 win over Burnley.

Guardiola said: "When David said it was his last year I told the board we have Phil, so we don't have to invest."

Foden, who got his first league goal of the season against Arsenal last week, scored twice against the Clarets as part of an impressive individual display, with Silva also on target.

"It is difficult to find a replacement like David, what he has done with this club," Guardiola said afterwards.

"Players like Joe Hart, Pablo Zabaleta, Sergio Aguero, Yaya Toure and David as well have helped us to be who we are as a team and a club.

"It is difficult to find a replacement but [in Foden], we have a young Manchester City fan who every time he plays gives us something unique and special.

"In the next decade, or 15 years, he will be an outstanding player for us. I don't have doubts."

'City and England should build team around him'

Foden described his display against Burnley as "my best game in a City shirt," adding: "It is always good to play a part. I am enjoying my football. The main thing is getting the result and how the team are playing. We are sharp."

His man-of-the-match performance drew further praise from former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin, who was at Etihad Stadium as a summariser for BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Foden stood out as the best player on the pitch," said Nevin. "He had everything about his game - good energy and runs with the ball, but also the eye of a pass which all City players have.

"As an outsider, I would build my team around him, not just City but England too. If it was Spain, they would make him the core of the team early on.

"I watch Chelsea, who have a lot of good young players, but Foden is extraordinary and has the vision that others don't."