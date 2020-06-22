Sergio Aguero: Striker's knee injury 'doesn't look good' - Guardiola

Aguero is Manchester City's top scorer this season with 23 goals in all competitions

The knee injury suffered by Sergio Aguero in Monday's 5-0 win over Burnley "does not look good", says Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

The striker was forced off just before half-time after a challenge from Ben Mee that resulted in the penalty from which City scored their second goal.

Guardiola revealed the Argentine had been suffering from a knee problem for the past month.

"We'll see tomorrow in a better way what he has," said the City boss.

"He felt something in his knee. He has struggled in the last month, some pain in his knee, so we will see."

Asked if he was worried about the 32-year-old's prospects for the rest of the season, Guardiola replied: "I'm not a doctor, but it doesn't look good."

Aguero was replaced by Gabriel Jesus in Monday's game, which City won easily, with Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez both scoring twice and David Silva netting the fifth.

They have now won both of their games since the restart of the Premier League, following last Wednesday's 3-0 win over Arsenal.