Chris Coleman: Ex-Wales boss rues Euro 2016 near-miss as he eyes overseas role

Chris Coleman celebrates during Wales' famous 3-1 victory over Belgium in Euro 2016 quarter-finals

He was envious of Ryan Giggs when Wales booked a place at Euro 2020, but Chris Coleman's Welsh regret is that his team did not win the last European Championship.

Coleman remains content with his decision to leave the national manager's job in 2017 having masterminded a glorious international summer at Euro 2016.

A painful spell at Sunderland - made all the more difficult by the presence of fly-on-the-wall documentary-makers - came next before Coleman went to China.

His experience with Hebei China Fortune brought more challenges, but Coleman, who celebrated his 50th birthday earlier this month, is keen to go overseas again.

"My dreams and desires are still to manage abroad," he tells this week's Elis James Feast of Football podcast.

"I don't know exactly where. Something might have happened before this pandemic but then that got stopped.

"Beggars can't be choosers. There are not many managers who can choose where they go and I am not one of them.

"If something really good came up, it doesn't matter where it is, I would take it. But if I had the choice I would like to manage abroad again if I could.

"Football's all round the world. I like a challenge, I like something different."

Coleman has not managed since his 11-month stint in the Chinese Super League ended with the sack in May 2019.

"Unfortunately the government had put a ban on spending at the clubs, so we were not allowed to spend any money," Coleman says.

"We finished sixth, their second highest finish, which was great, then we lost five players from that team and couldn't invest.

"We had a tough start to the season and that was that."

Hebei had appointed Coleman on the back of his brief spell at Sunderland, during which he failed to save the Black Cats from a second successive relegation.

Sunderland dropped into League One under Coleman, who stepped down as Wales manager to take over from Simon Grayson in November 2017.

"The club were bottom of the league, (had) just got relegated from the Premier League," Coleman says.

"The chairman was selling the club - there was no sign of the chairman. He wouldn't even take a call from me, he wouldn't take a text message from me.

"It was a hell of a mess and the atmosphere was awful unfortunately.

"The greatness of the club is there but right at the heart of it at the time, there was a lot of negativity."

Chris Coleman won five of his 29 games as Sunderland manager

Coleman says he "felt a bit tired with international football" and, despite what transpired at Sunderland, does not rue the decision to swap Wales for Wearside.

"I would go again. If I rewound it back, I would still go," he says.

"I would still take the chance on Sunderland because I was right about it in one sense, that it is a great club.

"It was just in a spot that whatever was needed to change their fortunes around, I didn't have it."

Coleman says half the Sunderland squad "weren't fit" while a number of players either "didn't want" or "didn't deserve" to be there.

A further "hindrance" were the cameras filming behind-the-scenes documentary 'Sunderland 'Til I Die'.

"We never knew that was on the menu," Coleman says. "When we arrived, we were told oh and by the way… I was a little taken aback by that.

"I didn't want to make any excuses so I tried to park it up. It was a surreal atmosphere because they were always there."

Coleman has not seen the series.

"It was a hopeless situation," he adds. "I can't watch it back because it's too painful."

Chris Coleman says Wales' performance in their 3-0 win over Russia was their best at Euro 2016

By contrast, Coleman is happy to relive Euro 2016.

Appearing in their first major tournament since 1958, Wales beat Slovakia and Russia to win their group despite a last-gasp loss to England.

They then saw off Northern Ireland and much-fancied Belgium before losing to Portugal in the semi-final.

Merely qualifying for the tournament was a landmark achievement for Wales, so to reach the last four was extraordinary.

Nevertheless, Coleman was left frustrated that his team did not go further.

"Early doors I thought we need to win the first game and anything can happen, then we keep winning I am thinking we have got an unbelievable chance here," Coleman says.

"I was watching the final thinking Rambo (Aaron Ramsey) or Balo (Gareth Bale) would be exploiting that space, or Ash would be hitting that diagonal because the wing-back would be on.

"It was a real tough final to watch.

"As the game went on, you are thinking Portugal are going to nick this, which is probably what we would have done.

"We had gone against Belgium and we could have gone against France. That's how close we were."

Ryan Giggs will follow in former international team-mate Chris Coleman's footsteps by leading Wales at a major championship

Coleman will watch as a fan when Wales try to do it all again at Euro 2020, which will take place next year because of coronavirus.

"I have got to be honest, hand on heart, when we qualified against Hungary I looked at Giggsy and I was jealous, of course I was," he says.

"I thought 'I know what's coming'."

Shortly after Giggs was named Coleman's successor, the pair met for "a bit of dinner and a few beers" to discuss the Manchester United legend's new job.

"The only thing I said to him is 'do it how you want to do it, then you've got no regrets'," Coleman says.

"I think he's done exactly what he should have done - he's done it his way.

"He has done that and it's worked for him."