Scottish Gossip: Hearts, David Weir, Dundee Utd, Tommy Wright, Celtic, Livingston, Rangers

David Weir is the frontrunner to be the new sporting director at Hearts. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Daniel Stendel says he only found out he was leaving Hearts when he discovered Robbie Neilson had replaced him as manager on Sunday night. (Sun)

Goalkeeper Craig Gordon has confirmed his Celtic contract talks have stalled, with the club's offer understood to be an 80% cut on his previous deal. (Sun)

Former St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright is open to an open approach from Dundee United over their managerial vacancy - but would want a more hands-on role in recruitment and the running of the club than Robbie Neilson had. (Courier)

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann is keen to be considered for the manager's job at Tannadice. (Evening Telegraph)

Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar has expressed his surprise at Neilson's move to Hearts, insisting he has gone "sideways" rather than to a bigger club. (Courier)

Celtic are in advanced talks with PSG over a glamour friendly in Paris next month. (Sun)

Winger James Forrest says Celtic's away record in Europe last season gives them confidence for this term's one-legged Champions League qualifiers. (Daily Record)

Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes has posted a picture of his new dyed blue hairstyle on social media, fuelling speculation he is poised for a move to Rangers this summer. (Sun)