Chris Maguire: Sunderland take up extension option on Scottish winger

Chris Maguire scored 10 goals in 35 league appearances for Sunderland in 2019-20

Sunderland have taken up the option of a further year on the contract of winger Chris Maguire, but offers to goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin and defender Tom Flanagan have yet to be accepted.

Former Scotland international Maguire, 31, has scored 20 goals in 84 games since joining in June 2018.

He played 41 games during the curtailed League One season, scoring 11 goals in all competitions.

Goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, 20, has also agreed a new deal.

And contract extension offers have been made to under-23 players Brandon Taylor, Jordan Hunter and Benji Kimpioka.