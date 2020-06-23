Michael McGovern: Norwich keeper trusts Irish FA to 'get it right' with new NI manager appointment

McGovern was NI's first-choice goalkeeper at the Euro 2016 finals

Norwich City goalkeeper Michael McGovern has said he trusts in the Irish FA to "get it right" when appointing a new Northern Ireland boss.

The governing body will interview candidates to replace Michael O'Neill on Wednesday.

Ian Baraclough, Stephen Robinson, Tommy Wright and Jim Magilton are among those linked with the post.

"We must trust the IFA to get the appointment and timing right," McGovern told Sportsound Extra Time.

"It's been difficult in general with everything that has been going on but I'm sure they will get someone in sooner rather than later.

"Obviously we have got games scheduled for September and I would imagine there will be somebody in charge before then."

Those upcoming Northern Ireland matches are in the Nations League, away to Romania on 4 September and at home to Norway three days later.

The team's rescheduled Euro 2021 play-off semi-final away to Bosnia-Herzegovina will take place on 8 October, with the winner playing host to either the Republic of Ireland or Slovakia in the play-off final.

McGovern's Norwich City will take on Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-finals this weekend

McGovern lost his regular starting role in the international set-up to Burnley's Bailey Peacock-Farrell for the recent Euro qualifying campaign, but is confident he could still perform well for his country if selected.

"I can always come in and play for Northern Ireland, if needed," added the 35-year-old, who was on the bench for the Canaries' 3-0 defeat by Southampton on their return to Premier League action last week.

"I obviously haven't played as often over the last few years, mainly because I wasn't playing that much for Norwich. It's not ideal in terms of minutes on the pitch, but I've enough experience in big games to call on if I have to play."

While looking forward to working with the new manager, McGovern also paid tribute to O'Neill, who led NI to the Euro 2016 finals in France before losing out to Switzerland in a play-off for the 2018 World Cup.

"Michael gave me an opportunity, he gave me a chance to get the number one jersey and it's something I will always be grateful for," added the Fermanagh native.

"He showed a lot of faith in me and kept me in the team when he could have left me out. He had a lot of belief in me and I would like to think that I hardly ever let him down with my performances."

To hear this week's full Sportsound Extra Time programme, which also features interviews with AP McCoy and Sene Naoupu, listen here.