David De Gea: Man Utd keeper is world's best - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

De Gea has made the joint-highest number of errors leading to a goal of any goalkeeper in the Premier League since August 2018 - seven - though Steven Bergwijn's goal on Friday was not recorded as one.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says David de Gea is "the best goalkeeper in the world".

De Gea was criticised heavily during Friday's 1-1 Premier League draw at Tottenham by former United captain Roy Keane, working as a television pundit.

However, Solskjaer has backed De Gea.

"I don't think it is a bad run when you concede two goals in seven games, which included matches against Man City, Chelsea, Tottenham and Everton. Everton was a freak goal," said Solskjaer.

Keane said on Friday he was "sick to death" of De Gea, arguing the goalkeeper should have saved the Steven Bergwijn shot that gave Tottenham a half-time lead.

Solskjaer said: "On Friday he might have saved it, he might not. But he makes great saves for us. He wins games for us. I still think he is best goalkeeper in the world."

De Gea is under pressure for his place in the Spain side from Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga.

And soon he might be in the same position at United given the form of Dean Henderson at Sheffield United, where he has been on loan for nearly two seasons.

Henderson cannot play in Wednesday's game between the two sides because Premier League rules forbid a loanee to face their parent club.

But Solskjaer is delighted with his progress, saying: "He has had a fantastic season. One day he will be England and United number one."