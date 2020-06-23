Georgia Stanway: WSL ending was 'tough one to take' for Manchester City

Manchester City picked up 40 points from 16 games before the WSL season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic

Manchester City midfielder Georgia Stanway said missing out on the Women's Super League title was "a tough one for us to take".

The WSL season was decided on a points-per-game ratio after it was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chelsea, who had a game in hand, were named champions despite Manchester City sitting top of the table.

"Obviously it's out of our control so we just had to take it on the chin and move on," Stanway told BBC Sport.

"As soon as lockdown was announced our first thought was to finish the season. We knew we had to keep on top of our fitness so we were in the best possible position to restart the season and end it how we wanted to end it.

"Nobody likes it to go down to that kind of circumstance but it was out of our control. For the games that we played, we obviously tried to get as many points as we could and that didn't work in our favour."

Stanway said the WSL season will be remembered "not for the football but because of the virus that stopped it" and it will "go down in history" as a result.

The 21-year-old England international was keen to resume the season but "understands that women's football has different circumstances" to men's football.

"I see football as football and not as men's and women's so it would have been nice to carry on," she added.

"There's such a contrast within our league, so having spoken with all the teams, they [the Football Association] took that measure upon themselves to cancel the season and make it equal throughout and we respect that decision."