Christian Burgess: Portsmouth centre-back agrees move to Belgian club

Christian Burgess has played 43 games so far this season, scoring four goals

Portsmouth centre-back Christian Burgess is to leave the club this summer after signing a pre-contract agreement with a club in Belgium.

Burgess, 28, is understood to be keen to play for Pompey in the League One play-offs but will need permission from new club Royal Union Saint-Gilloise.

Portsmouth are hoping to reach an agreement before Wednesday's deadline.

Burgess, who joined Pompey from Peterborough in June 2015, has agreed a three-year deal with Royal Union.

Fellow centre-back Sean Raggett is also a doubt for Portsmouth’s play-off semi-final against Oxford United with his season-long loan deal from Norwich set to expire on 30 June.

Pompey are also believed to be looking to secure contract extensions for Raggett, as well as Brett Pitman, Lee Brown, Oli Hawkins and Brandon Haunstrup.

