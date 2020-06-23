Charlton Athletic: Club owes company owned by ex-owner Roland Duchatelet £67m

Charlton Athletic are 19th in the Championship, one point above the relegation zone

Charlton Athletic owed Baton 2010, a company owned by ex-owner Roland Duchatelet, £66.89m, according to the club's accounts to 30 June 2019, which have been published by Companies House.

Charlton have been at the centre of two takeovers in the past six months.

Despite selling the Championship club for £1 to East Street Investments in January, Duchatelet kept control of the stadium and the training ground.

A consortium led by businessman Paul Elliott bought the club on 10 June.

The deal was completed after numerous claims and counter claims by former business associates Tahnoon Nimer and Matt Southall, who were involved in ESI, fell out.

It is understood the debt figure has been reduced to around £50m since the accounts were compiled due to a share issue, which was carried out shortly before Duchatelet sold the club.

In April, the Football League opened an investigation into ESI's takeover of Charlton after it failed to provide proof or source of funding.