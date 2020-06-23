Crawley Town sign forward Sam Ashford from non-league Hemel Hempstead

From the section

Crawley Town finished 13th in League Two under the points-per-game format used to calculate the final table because of the coroanvirus pandemic

Crawley Town have signed forward Sam Ashford on a free transfer from National League South side Hemel Hempstead Town.

The 24-year-old England C international has agreed a two-year contract with the League Two club, with the option for a further 12 months.

"Sam has impressed this season with his goal tally," Reds head coach John Yems told the club website.

"He possesses attributes that could be helpful within the squad next year."