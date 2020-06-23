Jon McLaughlin: Scotland goalkeeper joins Rangers

Goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin aims to be "part of something special" at Rangers after arriving on a two-year contract.

The 32-year-old former Hearts keeper returns to the Scottish Premiership after two seasons with Sunderland in English League One.

McLaughlin, who is a Scotland squad regular and has two caps, will challenge Allan McGregor for a starting place at Ibrox.

"It's a very proud moment for myself and for the family," said McLaughlin.

"Knowing what a massive club it is, and speaking with the manager and his staff, and knowing the vision and the direction they have, the opportunity to be a part of that and hopefully be a part of something special here was what sold it to me."

Manager Steven Gerrard says McLaughlin provides "much-needed competition", with back-up keepers Wes Foderingham and Jak Alnwick having left Rangers this summer.

"Jon is a vastly experienced professional who will add strength and depth to our squad," Gerrard said. "His experience in the SPFL will stand by him as he continues to fight for a place in the Scotland squad."

Former Bradford City and Burton Albion goalie McLaughlin spent a year with Hearts before moving to Sunderland, where he made 92 appearances. He was out of contract at the Stadium of Light, having rejected a new deal.

Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson added: "For the past seven seasons he has been present in almost every game, displaying a huge consistency of performance that is so important for a Rangers goalkeeper."