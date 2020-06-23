Swindon Town: Eoin Doyle offered new deal by League Two champions

Eoin Doyle scored in 11 consecutive games between October and December

League Two champions Swindon Town have offered a new deal to out-of-contract striker Eoin Doyle.

Doyle, 32, was instrumental in helping secure automatic promotion season, scoring 25 goals in 34 appearances.

He made his move from Bradford City permanent in January on a deal until the end of the season after a prolific loan spell.

Doyle is understood to be interesting other clubs as Swindon try to finalise his squad for next season.

“There’s a big part of our team that are out of contract but that we also need to improve on,” manager Richie Wellens told BBC Radio Wiltshire.

“We simply can’t do anything until a decision is made on a salary cap whether that’s re-sign players on new contracts or sign new players.

“We have to learn to be patient but when we do make decisions on players, we have to make sure they’re the right ones.”

Other senior players to be offered new terms to stay at the County Ground include goalkeeper Luke McCormick, midfielders Anthony Grant and Jordan Lyden, defenders Zekki Fryers and Mathieu Baudry and forwards Lloyd Isgrove, Kaiyne Woolery and Keshi Anderson.

The club has also confirmed it has begun negotiations with a view to extending central midfielder Danny Rose’s contract.