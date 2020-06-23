Nuno Espirito Santo: Wolves manager says Black Lives Matter movement is 'beginning of something'

Nuno Espirito Santo is the only Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) manager in the Premier League

This is not a moment to stop fighting for equal rights for all races, says Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

The Portuguese was speaking after a 'White Lives Matter Burnley' banner was flown over Etihad Stadium as Manchester City hosted Burnley on Monday.

Premier League shirt names have been replaced with 'Black Lives Matter' and players have been taking a knee before games in support of racial equality.

"We are at the beginning of something," the 46-year-old said.

"It is very difficult to change culture and very difficult to change feelings."

Nuno, who is the only black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) manager in the top flight, added: "A lot of people are changing, which is a good sign.

"All the generations are asking themselves now that, what they did in the past, maybe they could do it in a different way. That is a sign of difference.

"This is not the moment to stop. It will take time but humanity will eventually reach this point among us."

Wolves and West Ham players, with 'Black Lives Matter' on the back of their shirts, take a knee before their game

Only six of the 91 Premier League and EFL managers or head coaches are BAME.

"It is very difficult for me because I don't feel it," Nuno said. "I come from a mixed race family. It is something that is a big mess in my head that people can see difference among us.

"The message is clear. It is not about race. It doesn't have anything to do with being white, black, Hispanic, Asian or African. It is about equal rights."

Santo's side next face Bournemouth at Molineux on Wednesday. They returned to action on Saturday with a 2-0 win at West Ham, putting them level on points with Manchester United in sixth.