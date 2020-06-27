Can you name every FA Cup quarter-finalist this century?

The FA Cup quarter-finals get under way this weekend - finally.

One of the teams involved have not reached the last eight since 1992.

Can you name all 45 teams to have played in an FA Cup quarter-final this century - including this year's teams?

We will give you the years they played in the FA Cup quarter-finals since 2000 - and their division in the 2019-20 season (Premier League unless otherwise stated). You have 10 minutes...