Niall Canavan: Defender signs new Plymouth contract

Niall Canavan joined Plymouth in 2018

Plymouth Argyle centre-back Niall Canavan has signed a new contract with the promoted League Two club.

The 29-year-old Irishman scored two goals in 39 appearances for the Pilgrims in 2019-20.

Plymouth finished third after the campaign was ended by coronavirus and league places were determined on a points-per-game average.

"He has shown the qualities he brings to the team in the past 12 months," boss Ryan Lowe told the club website.

Plymouth have not disclosed the length of Canavan's new deal at Home Park.