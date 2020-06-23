Man Utd: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Dean Henderson will be England keeper

Dean Henderson has played 32 games in all competitions for Sheffield United this season

Manchester United's on-loan Dean Henderson will become first-choice England goalkeeper, says manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Henderson, 23, came through the ranks at Old Trafford but is currently in his second season on loan at Sheffield United.

"Dean has had a fantastic couple of years at Sheffield United," Solskjaer said.

"Eventually he will end up as England and Manchester United number one."

Henderson's loan at Sheffield United expires on 30 June, but he is expected to extend it until the end of the season.

"We have Sergio Romero, Lee Grant and David de Gea," Solskjaer said.

"I have a good problem to decide how our goalkeeping department is going to look next year. You can't have three or four top keepers there."

Because of a clause in his loan contract, Henderson is ineligible to play against Manchester United in the Premier League on Wednesday.

"We need to make sure Dean plays football to develop and he needs games I am just happy he doesn't play against us tomorrow," Solskjaer said.

"We appreciate what Sheffield United have done with him."