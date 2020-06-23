Chelsea: Willian and Pedro extend contracts to end of season

Pedro (left) and Willian celebrate a Chelsea goal

Chelsea have extended the contracts of Willian and Pedro until the end of the season.

The wingers' contracts were due to expire at the end of June.

Brazil's Willian, 31, has featured 38 times so far this season scoring seven goals, while Spain's Pedro, 32, has been restricted to just 18 appearances by persistent injuries.

The pair will now be available for the club's remaining Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League fixtures.

Premier League clubs agreed to allow short-term contract extensions to help cover for the prolonged season, after it was suspended because of the coronavirus.