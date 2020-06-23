Harry Kane: 'I want to reach 200 Premier League goals'

Media playback is not supported on this device Spurs striker Harry Kane has 'no problem' with Jose Mourinho's style of football

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is aiming to become only the third player to reach 200 Premier League goals after scoring in Tuesday's 2-0 victory over West Ham.

The England captain netted his 137th league goal for Spurs in his 200th appearance for the club.

Only Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney have reached 200 Premier League goals.

"I'm still only 26 so hopefully I can get to that 200 mark sooner rather than later and go from there," said Kane.

"Scoring is the best feeling in the world," he told Sky Sports.

"Two hundred games... it goes so quick. The years fly by and you have to make the most of it."

Kane had last scored in December, before picking up a thigh injury that ruled him out for six months, and he now has 12 goals for the season.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho added: "I am happy for him [Kane], he worked a lot and now there will be better headlines and a better feeling for him."

How does Kane's goalscoring record compare?

Only Manchester City's Sergio Aguero - and only just, with 138 - scored more goals in his first 200 Premier League appearances for a single club than Kane has done for Tottenham (137).

In fact, Kane has been scoring at a better rate than Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, who scored 131 in his first 200 league games for the Gunners.

Kane also became just the 11th outfield player to reach 200 Premier League appearances for Spurs. Five others scored in their milestone match - Sol Campbell, Teddy Sheringham, Robbie Keane, Jermain Defoe and Christian Eriksen.

The goal was also Kane's ninth against West Ham, meaning he is the fourth player to score at least 30 Premier League goals in London derbies (Thierry Henry, Teddy Sheringham and Frank Lampard complete the list).

And if Kane does reach 200 goals, he would become just the third player in Premier League history to do so, following in the footsteps of Alan Shearer (260) and Wayne Rooney (208).

Player Premier League goals Premier League appearances Goals per game ratio Alan Shearer 260 441 0.59 Wayne Rooney 208 491 0.42 Harry Kane 137 203 (3 apps for Norwich City) 0.67

How you reacted on social media

Scott Driscoll: 200 premier league appearances...... 137 goals Eyes that's some scoring record that!!

Joe Staunton: 137 goals in 200 Premier League appearances for Harry Kane. Ridiculous ratio.

Harry: 137 goals in 200 Premier League games for Kane. Can't deny his stats are very impressive.

Ocean Rolandsen: 137 goals in 200 premier league appearances at the age of 26. What a striker and all round player Harry Kane is. Unbelievable stat.

Mr Hawkeswood: 137 goals in 200 premier league games and people still don't rate Harry Kane... absolute madness!