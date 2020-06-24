Jim Duffy: Dumbarton boss recovering in hospital after heart attack

Dumbarton say manager Jim Duffy is making "positive progress" after suffering a heart attack.

The 61-year-old former Morton and Dundee player was treated in hospital at the weekend.

"The news has come as a real shock to all at the club," Dumbarton said in a statement.

"But all indications are that he is making positive progress towards a recovery."

Duffy is set to take charge of his third season at the League One club, having also managed six others in Scotland, including Hibernian and Dundee.