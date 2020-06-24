Megan Rapinoe one of three internationals to withdraw from NWSL Challenge Cup

Megan Rapinoe was part of the United States team that won the 2019 World Cup

United States winger Megan Rapinoe is one of three internationals to have withdrawn from the NWSL Challenge Cup amid coronavirus fears.

Forward Christen Press and midfielder Tobin Heath will not play because of "uncertainty" caused by the virus.

Orlando Pride are also not playing after six of their players tested positive for Covid-19.

"Megan let us know that she has decided not to play," said Bill Predmore, chief executive of Rapinoe's team OL Reign.

"Like all NWSL players, she was given the option to participate ... but we understand and respect her decision."

The tournament, being played in empty stadiums, starts on Saturday in Utah and will last for one month.

It will make the NWSL the first team-sport league to resume competition in the United States.

"It is deeply painful not to be able to play the game I love, and to watch the broader effects of the global pandemic on our league, sports and our world," Press said in a statement.

"Regrettably, given the uncertainty created by COVID-19, I must elect not to participate in this tournament."