Jess Sigsworth: Manchester United Women forward signs new one-year deal

Media playback is not supported on this device WSL: Jessica Sigsworth slots past the Reading keeper to seal the win for Manchester United

Manchester United Women forward Jess Sigsworth has signed a new deal to keep her with the Women's Super League side next season.

The 25-year-old joined the club from Doncaster Rovers Belles during United's formation in 2018.

She has scored 22 goals in 48 games for the club and helped them to fourth in the WSL in the 2019-20 season.

"I love this club; as a kid growing up supporting United it was always a dream to be a part of its history," she said.

"Signing a new deal is a proud moment for me and I am really excited to continue my journey here. I just can't wait to be back out there playing for the badge next season."

She is the third United player to agree a new deal this week following Scotland winger Kirsty Hanson and defender Amy Turner.