Samuel Radlinger: Barnsley goalkeeper among players released by Championship strugglers

Samuel Radlinger shared first-team goalkeeping duties with Brad Collins before coronavirus interrupted the season

Barnsley goalkeeper Samuel Radlinger is among several players released by the Championship strugglers.

The 27-year-old Austrian joined the Tykes from German side Hannover 96 in June 2019 and made 18 appearances during an injury-hit campaign.

Midfielder Kenny Dougall, forward Mamadou Thiam and left-back Dani Pinillos are the other experienced players who will leave on 30 June.

The club are four points adrift of safety, with eight games remaining.

In May, the club exercised an option to extend captain Alex Mowatt's contract for a further year, with his previous deal due to run out this summer.

Jordan Barnett, Jared Bird, Tommy Willard, Sam Fielding, Harry Gagen, Jake Greatorex, Keziah Martin, Chris Sang and Alex Wollerton are the youngsters released by the club, with only Bird having played for the senior side.