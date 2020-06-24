Jersey Bulls: Captain says side are 'upset, annoyed and frustrated' after season voided

Jersey Bulls were formed in the summer of 2019 and have yet to lose a competitive game

The club with the best record in English football say they are disappointed to miss out on promotion after their league was declared null and void.

Jersey Bulls won every competitive game they played this season, scoring more than 100 goals in the process.

The newly-formed side had already gained promotion from the Combined Counties League Division One - the sixth tier of non-league football - in March before the season was ended due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

"We're upset, annoyed, frustrated that we're not playing in step five next season," captain James Queree said.

"The journey we had was great, but at the same time, when you look back, we don't really have much to show for that," he told BBC Radio Jersey.

While League One, League Two and the two levels of the National League were decided by average points per game, levels below were voided soon after their games were halted due to coronavirus.

Northern Premier League leaders South Shields had a legal challenge over the Football Association's decision to null and void leagues below the National League dismissed earlier this month.

Jersey Bulls initially held out hope that they would be moved up to the next tier regardless of the situation, as part of annual restructuring at non-league level. Clubs will often seek voluntary relegation if they can no longer afford to play at a particular level, or if they lose a host of players meaning they are no longer competitive.

However, in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic the FA has ruled that there will be neither promotion nor relegation between the levels that Jersey Bulls play in.

"The players and the coaching team have clearly shown that they're capable of playing at a higher level quite comfortably, with the best record in the English leagues," director Russell Le Feuvre said.

"We've all had different scenarios to finish different leagues depending on what level you're at, so I think it's mainly (a lack of) consistency we're disappointed with."