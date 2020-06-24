Leeann Dempster: Hibernian chief executive 'comfortable' with deferral decision as talks on cuts continue

Dempster says Hibs will lose around half their income because of the coronavirus pandemic

Hibernian chief executive Leeann Dempster is "fully comfortable" with the club's initial decision to defer wages as it holds talks about cuts to salaries and jobs.

The club is undertaking a review of its operations, including its academy.

Dempster says Hibs face "difficult" choices, with the shutdown reducing their income by 50%.

"We're having to devise ways that we can continue to feed the club," she told BBC Scotland.

"The choices that we make at this minute in time are always going to be difficult ones. We have to concentrate on making sure we've got a first team to compete in the Premiership, to complete our matches.

"I've got no issue with the decisions we made. It was right for us at the particular time and I think it still is."

Dempster added the club has no intention of getting rid of its academy, but that the development squad could be reduced in size.

The Scottish Premiership is aiming to start the new season behind closed doors on 1 August, and clubs are hopeful some spectators will be allowed into stadiums before the end of the year.

Dempster says she feels "a sense of responsibility" to start the season on time to allow money to filter down the divisions.

"We, along with our 11 [Premiership] colleagues, need to get the season started because we effectively fuel the rest of the game by the TV contract, and I've really felt that pressure," she said.

"It has such an impact, because the central payments go into the Championship, League One and League Two. It's really important we make that happen because clubs are suffering at the moment."

Hibs would 'love' to start season at Murrayfield

Hibernian and rivals Hearts have both been considering an offer to start the campaign at Murrayfield, Scotland's national rugby stadium, which holds 67,000 supporters.

Dempster says she would "love" to start the campaign there to allow all season ticket holders to attend while adhering to social distancing rules, should crowds be allowed back by early August, but believes the logistics could be a problem.

"The thing that I think is the impediment for both of us is just the massive size of the stadium and the set-up costs to get the games on," she said.

"It only really works for us if we can get to a point where we can get 15, 17, 20,000 people in the stadium."