Scottish Women's Football chair Viv MacLaren open to winter football debate

Viv MacLaren (back row, right) was excited about the increase in investment by sponsors and clubs ahead of the 2020 season

A switch to a winter fixture calendar is something Viv MacLaren, chair of Scottish Women's Football, "wouldn't rule out".

The SWPL season usually runs from February to November but the coronavirus lockdown in March meant the 2020 season was halted in its infancy.

With the men's game due to restart on 1 August, women's football administrators must decide when to begin again.

"I think it's worth opening the debate again," MacLaren told BBC Scotland.

"I would be surprised if there wasn't any women's football played before the end of the year.

"When it was the winter football calendar the postponements were something like 20-25% because of weather and various things.

"I know that there are clubs, for example in the Highlands & Islands League, who would not be able to take part if we had a winter football calendar because of the weather, because they need to get on a ferry to travel and play their games.

"Also, if you are in a winter football season you have all the men's and boys' clubs competing for facilities."

The cost of testing players for Covid-19 and the closure of facilities make a late summer or early autumn restart of the 2020 season difficult to foresee.

Speaking to a new BBC Scotland podcast - Fair Play: The Women in Sport Show - MacLaren acknowledged that, having missed such a chunk of its normal season, there is an appetite among some in Scottish women's football to play across the winter months.

However, MacLaren is cautious about seizing on the chance to move the playing season over the winter.

"Summer football means the facilities are much more easily accessible," she said, referring to years uninterrupted by a pandemic.

"I understand that, because people want football to start as quickly as possible, they want to align with the men's game.

"But we need to have a strategic view because if we move to a winter calendar and then find out that 50% of the clubs in SWPL1, for example, can't get access to facilities because there are already block bookings for men's and boys' clubs, then we have a problem.

"Where do they play their games?

"It's worth looking at. I wouldn't rule it out but we have to look at it properly."

The top tier in Scotland appeared to be embarking on an intriguing season before it was halted, with Rangers and Celtic investing in their women's teams to challenge the champions Glasgow City and the likes of Hibernian Women.

MacLaren dismissed the suggestion that the league's finances could have suffered irreparable damage by the lockdown, but she described the £250,000 donation to women's football from philanthropist James Anderson as "absolutely wonderful".

"It is a huge, bold statement. It's the single biggest investment in domestic women's and girls' football in the history of women's football in Scotland.

"He has intimated that he is interested in looking at how he can support the women's and girls' game on an ongoing basis.

"I think it's the start of an even more exciting journey."

Fair Play: The Women in Sport Show is presented by Heather Dewar. The first episode, featuring Viv MacLaren and boxer Hannah Rankin, will be available on BBC Sounds on Thursday 25 June from 14:00 BST.