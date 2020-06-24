Premier League: Clubs pay £263m to agents in 2019-20

Liverpool paid £30.3m to agents and intermediaries

Premier League clubs paid out more than £263m to football agents during 2019-20, an increase of almost £3m on the previous year.

League leaders Liverpool were the highest spending club in the top flight, paying £30.3m to agents between 1 February 2019 and 31 January 2020.

But that was a decrease of more than £13m from their 2018-19 sum.

Manchester City (£29m) and Manchester United (£27.6m) were the next biggest spenders, then Chelsea (£26.2m).

The lowest spenders were Burnley (£3.9m).

Championship clubs spent more than £49m on intermediary and agent fees, down from £50.5m. Stoke City (£5.7m) and Swansea (£5.2m) paid the most.

League One clubs spent a combined £3.9m, while those in League Two paid out almost £1.2m. The National League's total was £319,634.

Premier League spending 2019-20
ClubNet total paid to agents/intermediaries
Total£263,368,860
Liverpool£30,308,791
Manchester City£29,025,799
Manchester United£27,560,409
Chelsea£26,183,337
Everton£16,942,997
Leicester City£15,367,250
Arsenal£13,556,101
West Ham£13,167,647
Tottenham Hotspur£12,499,074
Watford£9,931,479
Bournemouth£9,512,577
Newcastle United£9,010,554
Wolves£8,619,016
Crystal Palace£8,154,437
Southampton£6,900,365
Brighton£6,851,867
Aston Villa£6,692,576
Norwich£4,908,930
Sheffield United£4,256,434
Burnley£3,919,220

