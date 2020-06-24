Stephen Robinson & Tommy Wright interview for Northern Ireland job

From the section

Tommy Wright and Stephen Robinson were Scottish Premiership rivals for three years

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson and former St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright have been interviewed for the Northern Ireland vacancy.

Four candidates are being considered to replace Michael O'Neil, who left to concentrate on his job with Stoke City.

Robinson, 45, assisted O'Neill as Northern Ireland reached Euro 2016 and the Well boss has also coached his country's youth teams.

Wright, 56, left Saints this summer after seven years in charge.

Both men represented Northern Ireland as players, with goalkeeper Wright winning 31 caps and midfielder Robinson capped seven times.

At McDiarmid Park, Wright enjoyed Scottish Cup success in 2014 and secured five top-six finishes in the Scottish Premiership.

Robinson's Well reached both domestic cup finals in season 2017-18 and were third in last season's top flight.

Northern Ireland are scheduled to play Nations League opponents Romania and Norway in September and face Bosnia-Herzegovina in the European Championships play-off semi-final on 8 October.

Ex-Well boss Ian Baraclough and former Northern Ireland midfielder have also been linked with replacing O'Neill.