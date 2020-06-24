SPFL respond to Hearts & Partick Thistle petition against relegation

Hearts and Partick Thistle filed a petition at the Court of Session in Edinburgh a week ago

Lawyers acting on behalf of the SPFL have formally responded to the court action taken by Hearts and Partick Thistle over their relegations.

Hearts and Thistle are challenging their respective were demoted from the Premiership and Championship after the season ended early because of Covid-19.

No date has yet been set for a hearing at the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers are also expected to respond to the petition.

The clubs were declared winners of the Championship, League One and League Two and the petition asked for a judge to scrap promotions and relegations for last season.

The legal action came after SPFL clubs failed to support the league's proposal for reconstruction that would have kept Hearts, Thistle and League One bottom side Stranraer in the divisions they started the 2019-20 campaign in.

"We can confirm that our answers to the petition have been lodged with the Court of Session," said an SPFL spokesperson.