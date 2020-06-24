SFA & SPFL seek government clarity over fan attendance in August

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell is preparing for "the gradual return of fans"

Scotland's football authorities will "seek clarity" from the Scottish government over whether supporters can attend matches in August.

The Premiership hope to start their new campaign on the weekend of 1 August.

The new season had been expected to start behind closed doors but the country's continued progress in fighting coronavirus means pubs and restaurants can re-open next month.

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell said "we must proceed with caution".

"The first minister's announcement today gives confidence that, as the virus diminishes in Scotland, we can prepare for the gradual return of fans into stadia," he added.

The SFA and SPFL say they will also work with government to assess the potential return of grassroots football in July.