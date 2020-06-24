Stephen Kelly: Ross County take Rangers midfielder on loan

Stephen Kelly netted six goals for Ayr last term

Ross County have taken Rangers midfielder Stephen Kelly on loan for the 2020-21 season.

Kelly, 20, was loaned to Ayr United last season and scored six times in 33 appearances.

He becomes Stuart Kettlewell's first signing of the summer.

"Stephen has some great attributes, and we feel those will compliment what we have and help us build our Premiership squad for the upcoming campaign," the manager told County's website.